Hagel recorded an assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Hagel posted three goals, two assists, eight shots on net and 13 hits over five playoff appearances. The winger solidified his status as a top-six winger for the Lightning in 2023-24, earning 26 goals, 75 points, 184 shots on net and 79 PIM over 82 regular-season appearances. He earned an eight-year contract extension last summer, which will begin in 2024-25, so Hagel should be a key piece for the Lightning's offense for years to come.