Hagel scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 win against the Rangers.

The goals extended Hagel's snipe streak to five games (eight goals). He has 12 in November, which ties him with Stars forward Jason Robertson for the most goals this month. Hagel opened the scoring in the first with a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of a Rangers defenseman. His second stood as the eventual winner. He took a stretch pass from Nikita Kucherov in the second frame and broke in on Igor Shesterkin. Hagel's first shot was stopped, but he recovered the puck and lifted it over the netminder's pad.