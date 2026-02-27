Hagel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hagel has three goals and three assists over his last five outings. The winger got the Lightning on the board late in the first period after they gave up the first three goals of the contest. Hagel is up to 28 tallies, 55 points, 154 shots on net, 40 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 52 appearances. Time lost to injuries makes it unlikely Hagel will repeat his 90-point campaign from the 2024-25 regular-season, but he'll challenge his career-best 35-goal mark from last year.