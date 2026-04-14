Hagel (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Rangers, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hagel did not participate in Tuesday's practice. If the Canadiens lose to the Flyers on Tuesday, the Lightning might be even more inclined to keep Hagel out of the lineup until the postseason, as a regulation loss for the Habs in their regular-season finale would lock Tampa Bay into the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division. Corey Perry will probably move out of a top-six spot once Hagel returns to the lineup.