Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Stays hot with two points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Hagel has recorded three straight multi-point efforts. He opened the scoring with a goal 39 seconds into the game and then set up Nikita Kucherov's tally in the third period. Hagel has five goals and four assists during his current scoring binge, giving him 12 goals, 24 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 22 appearances this season. He should continue to thrive in a top-line role.
