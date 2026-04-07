Hagel (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Hagel's absence will reach four games. The 27-year-old winger's status beyond Tuesday hasn't been announced yet. The Lightning have numerous injuries up front but will likely remain cautious through the end of the regular season, so it's unclear if Hagel will be cleared for Thursday versus the Canadiens.