Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Hagel put the Bolts ahead at 8:31 of the third period with a sweet one-timer; the goal stood as the game winner. He's riding a four-game, seven-point streak with two goals and five assists on 13 shots. Hagel has five game-winning goals, which puts him in a multi-player tie for second in the NHL. Overall, he has 20 goals, 18 assists, five game-winning goals, 109 shots and a plus-22 rating.