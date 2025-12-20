Hagel (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports.

Hagel will miss his second straight game against Carolina on Saturday, and he won't be eligible to play versus St. Louis on Monday after landing on the IR list. It's unclear if he will be ready to return after the Christmas break. Hagel has generated 18 goals, 31 points, 95 shots on net and 25 hits through 32 appearances this season.