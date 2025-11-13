Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Sustains injury early in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel (undisclosed) played only three shifts Wednesday versus the Rangers, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on the winger's status after the game, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hagel's potential absence comes at a rough time for the Lightning, who are already missing four other forwards due to injuries. Those injury woes prompted roster moves prior to Wednesday's game, and if Hagel misses time, more call-ups may be necessary. It's unclear if he or any of the other injured forwards will be ready for Saturday's game against the Panthers or Sunday's contest versus the Canucks.
