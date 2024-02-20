Hagel notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Hagel is riding a 10-game point streak, during which he has seven goals, eight assists and 28 shots on net. The 25-year-old winger has taken a huge step forward with 53 points in 57 contests this season after logging 64 points in 81 outings a year ago. Hagel has added 137 shots on net, 39 hits, 57 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while serving as a top-six fixture in 2023-24.