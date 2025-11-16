Hagel (upper body) is set to return to the lineup Sunday against the Canucks, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Hagel will return after a one-game absence. The 27-year-old had been one of the league's hottest scorers before his injury, registering 13 points in his last nine games. He'll jump right back into the top-six on a line with Boris Katchouk and Jake Guentzel as he attempts to keep the momentum going.