Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Taking warmups and set to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel (upper body) is set to return to the lineup Sunday against the Canucks, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Hagel will return after a one-game absence. The 27-year-old had been one of the league's hottest scorers before his injury, registering 13 points in his last nine games. He'll jump right back into the top-six on a line with Boris Katchouk and Jake Guentzel as he attempts to keep the momentum going.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Sustains injury early in loss•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Eleven points in last seven games•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Three-point burst in win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Goals in four straight•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Four-game, seven-point streak•