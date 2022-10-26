Hagel scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Hagel started the year slow, but he's since picked up all three of his points in the last two games. His goal Tuesday came after Jonathan Quick only got a weak paddle on a shot, with Hagel burying the second chance. The 24-year-old winger moved up to the top line recently, and it's paid off. In addition to his three points, he has 12 shots on net, eight PIM, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in seven contests.