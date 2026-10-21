Hagel scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hagel opened the scoring at 4:11 of the first period. The 28-year-old winger is already off to a great start in 2026-27 with seven goals, five assists, three power-play points, 41 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating over nine contests. He has topped a point-per-game pace in each of the last two campaigns and is looking like a good bet to repeat that feat this year.