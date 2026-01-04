Hagel scored a goal Saturday in a 7-3 win over San Jose.

Hagel has 19 goals and 36 points in 36 games this season, but the goal was his first in six games and just his second in his last 10. He's on a modest three-game, five-point scoring streak with 11 shots. Hagel won't replicate his 90-point mark from last season, but at a point-per-game, his pace should deliver him the second-most points of any season of his career.