Hagel scored twice in an 8-1 win over San Jose on Thursday.

The goals came within a 23-second span. That's the third fastest by the same player in franchise history. Hagel is on three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals and 11 shots. He has a whopping 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games, and the confidence of his coach, Jon Cooper, who also selected Hagel for Team Canada for the 4-Nations Face-Off. The roster was announced Wednesday. Hagel is hot.