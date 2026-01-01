Hagel notched three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

In his second game back from an upper-body injury, Hagel helped set up tallies by J.J. Moser and Nikita Kucherov in regulation, as well as Darren Raddysh's OT winner. Hagel was feast or famine in December, delivering three multi-point performances in 10 contests but getting held off the scoresheet completely in the other seven. On the season, the 27-year-old winger has churned out 18 goals and 34 points in 34 games.