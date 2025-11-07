Hagel scored twice on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hagel saw a five-game point streak snapped Tuesday in Colorado, but he bounced back big in Vegas. The winger's first goal stood as the game-winner, and he factored on the next two tallies as well as the Lightning solidified their lead. Hagel started the year slow, but he's up to six goals, 12 points (two on the power play), 40 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 14 outings after this big performance. He remains a top-six mainstay for the Lightning.