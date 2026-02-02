Hagel scored a goal on six shots, dished two power-play assists, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Hagel snapped his four-game goal drought just 11 seconds into the contest. The 27-year-old then helped out with the Lightning's comeback push, assisting on goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Darren Raddysh in the second period. Hagel's strong season is now over the 50-point threshold, a mark he's reached in four straight years. He has 26 goals, 26 helpers, nine power-play points, 143 shots on net, 32 PIM and a plus-28 rating over 48 outings.