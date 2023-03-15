Hagel scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one short-handed, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

His tally midway through the second period put the Lightning in the lead for good. Hagel has caught fire recently, racking up two goals and seven points over the last five games after managing only three helpers over the prior 11 contests. The 24-year-old is streaky, but he still has 24 goals and 56 points through 68 games in a career-best season.