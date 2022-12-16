Hagel scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
His final tally was scored into an empty net, but they all count. Hagel is thriving on Tampa Bay's top line alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, finding the scoresheet in four straight games, and over his last 10 contests he's collected five goals and 10 points.
