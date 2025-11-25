Hagel scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Hagel also chipped in four shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. The 27-year-old winger has stepped up with Brayden Point (undisclosed) sidelined, and over the last two games Hagel has erupted for four goals and seven points while skating on the Bolts' top line with Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli. On the season, Hagel has 11 goals and 22 points in 21 contests.