Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Three straight two-point games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
After a slow start, Hagel has turned up the heat with three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists). We need to see more from the talented winger, and we're confident we will. Hagel's 7.4 shooting percentage is less than half of his career rate of 15.2, so the goals should come.
