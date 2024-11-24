Hagel set up both Lightning goals in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday.
Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, who got both snipes, have real chemistry. He has nine goals, 12 assists and 50 shots in 19 games this season, and both men are tied for second in team scoring with 22 points. Hagel's next goal will be his 100th in the NHL.
