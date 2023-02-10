Hagel scored two goals and added a power-play assist Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Avalanche.

It was a convincing performance in a convincing win -- this was the first time these teams had met since last year's Stanley Cup Final. Hagel made it 2-0 near the mid-point of the second when he scored from the low slot. He then pushed the Bolts up 4-0 later that period when he wired a wrist shot from the edge of the right face-off circle. Hagel continues to pace toward a career season and has 21 goals and 23 assists in just 51 games. That ties his career mark of 44 points set in 77 games last season (Chicago and Tampa Bay.)