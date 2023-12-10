Hagel notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.
Hagel helped out on both of Nikita Kucherov's tallies in the contest -- one to put the Lightning ahead 2-0 in the first period and the other to win the game in overtime. Hagel endured a recent four-game point drought, but he's since picked up three assists over his last two contests to get back on track. The winger is enjoying top-line usage this season, racking up 10 goals, 16 assists, 68 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 29 appearances.
