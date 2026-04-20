Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Two goals in Game 1 overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.
Hagel put the Bolts up 2-1 at 12:44 of the second period; his second goal came on the power play in the third. It tied the score 3-3. Hagel joined the Bolts the season after the team's last Stanley Cup win, and he's hungry to lift Lord Stanley. Game 2 is Tuesday.
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