Hagel scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

Hagel put the Bolts up 2-1 at 12:44 of the second period; his second goal came on the power play in the third. It tied the score 3-3. Hagel joined the Bolts the season after the team's last Stanley Cup win, and he's hungry to lift Lord Stanley. Game 2 is Tuesday.