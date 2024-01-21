Hagel picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
He helped set up a Nick Paul tally in the first period and a Calvin de Haan empty-netter in the third. Hagel has found the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, producing three goals and eight points over that stretch as the 25-year-old winger remains on pace for his second straight 60-point campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Two points in OT win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: First goal in 19 games•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Goals hard to get this season•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Puts up helper•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Two assists in overtime win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Gathers helper in loss•