Hagel produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

He helped set up the first goal of Nikita Kucherov's hat trick late in the first period before potting an empty-netter of his own in the third. Hagel is on a roll in January, and over the last nine games he's collected four goals and 10 points. The 25-year-old remains on pace to top the career-high 64 points he racked up in 2022-23.