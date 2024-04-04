Hagel notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old is putting the finishing touches on a career-best season. Hagel's 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) through 75 games is already a new high-water mark, but he's been a point-a-game player since the All-Star break, racking up seven goals and 26 points in the last 25 contests while seeing a consistent top-six role for Tampa Bay.