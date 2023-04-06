Hagel had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hagel was originally credited with Tampa Bay's second goal, but he later had to settle for an assist, as it was determined that the puck hit the stick of Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider rather than Hagel. Later in the second period, Hagel got his 28th goal of the season by following up Anthony Cirelli's breakaway. His rebound attempt was juggled by Igor Shesterkin, and a review determined that the puck crossed the goal line during that sequence. Hagel's 28 goals and 61 points are both career highs, though he had been held without a point for seven consecutive games prior to this one.