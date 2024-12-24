Hagel collected a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.
After setting up Jake Guentzel in the first period, Hagel capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the third. It was Hagel's third multi-point performance in the last six games, extending a hot streak that has seen the 26-year-old winger erupt for eight goals and 22 points over the last 15 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Scores twice in win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: One of each in win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Twelve points in last six games•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Finds twine Friday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Sets career-high mark in assists•