Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Two points, 11 PIM in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel recorded a goal, an assist, 11 PIM, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
The 11 PIM were a season-high for Hagel, though the game was intense, with 70 penalty minutes combined between the two teams. The 27-year-old winger also contributed in the scoring column, as this was his second straight multi-point effort. Hagel has been a bit inconsistent on a game-to-game basis of late, but he's still racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last 10 appearances dating back to Feb. 1.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Multi-point performance Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Sparks comeback effort•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Pots goal in blowout win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Three-point effort in outdoor win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Puts up pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Fifteen points in last 10 games•