Hagel recorded a goal, an assist, 11 PIM, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

The 11 PIM were a season-high for Hagel, though the game was intense, with 70 penalty minutes combined between the two teams. The 27-year-old winger also contributed in the scoring column, as this was his second straight multi-point effort. Hagel has been a bit inconsistent on a game-to-game basis of late, but he's still racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last 10 appearances dating back to Feb. 1.