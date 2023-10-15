Hagel earned a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Hagel exploded onto the scene in his first full season with the Bolts, adding 30 goals and 34 assists through 81 games as part of the 2022-23 campaign. This helped Hagel net a whopping eight-year, $52 million contract in August, and he seems primed to set the bar even higher in his age-25 season. Hagel has two goals and an assist through his first two games and will look to keep rolling Sunday against host Ottawa.