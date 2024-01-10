Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The 25-year-old winger notched the tying tally with less than five minutes left in the third period, beating two defenders on a rush from the blue line and muscling the puck past Cam Talbot. Hagel then set up Nick Perbix for the OT winner with another display of grit, as he won a puck battle along the boards to keep the puck in the Kings' zone before feeding it to Perbix. Hagel has a modest three-game point streak going, and over the last 15 contests he's picked up a solid two goals and 11 points.