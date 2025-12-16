Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Unable to finish Monday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel (undisclosed) was injured in the final frame of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers, and there was no update on his status after the game, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Hagel departed the contest after taking a high forearm from Seth Jones, according to Encina. The 2016 sixth-round pick logged two shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating in 13:32 of ice time prior to exiting. Hagel should be considered day-to-day until more information is provided on his status ahead of Thursday's home matchup against the Kings.
