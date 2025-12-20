Hagel (upper body) won't play against Carolina on Saturday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Hagel will miss his second straight game, and it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Monday's matchup against St. Louis to give him some additional time to rest before the Christmas break. He has accounted for 18 goals, 31 points, 95 shots on net and 25 hits through 32 appearances this season.