Hagel (undisclosed) isn't available for Saturday's game against Florida, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hagel was hurt during Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Tampa Bay is also missing Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) and Nick Paul (upper body), so the team is dealing with more than its fair share of injuries. Adding Hagel to that list is contributing to the expectation that Jakob Pelletier will make his season debut Saturday.