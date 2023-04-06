Hagel (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hagel had two points in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. The Lightning may just be exercising caution with one of their top-six wingers. More information on Hagel should be available before Saturday's game in Ottawa.
