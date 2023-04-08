Hagel will play in Saturday's contest against Ottawa, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Hagel was unavailable for Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders. He has 28 goals and 61 points in 78 appearances this season. Before getting hurt, Hagel endured a seven-game scoring drought from March 19-April 1, but he ended that slump by providing a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.