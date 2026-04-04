Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel (undisclosed) won't play against Boston on Saturday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hagel will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has collected 35 goals, 73 points and 205 shots on net across 69 appearances this season. Due to Hagel's absence, Oliver Bjorkstrand will remain in a top-six role against the Bruins on Saturday.
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