Hagel (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hagel sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's loss to the Panthers, and although he's considered day-to-day, head coach Jon Cooper indicated ahead of Thursday's matchup that the 27-year-old may not return until after the holiday break. Dominic James will enter the lineup in Hagel's absence Thursday, while the latter's final two chances to return before the break will be Saturday against the Hurricanes and Monday against the Blues.