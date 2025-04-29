Hagel will not be available for Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Hagel blocked one shot in 11:04 of ice time before being elbowed by Florida's Aaron Ekblad in the second period of Game 4. Ekblad is facing a possible suspension due to that hit, as he's set to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. Hagel has not been a contributor to the scoresheet in this series, but his absence will be difficult to overcome in an elimination scenario in Game 5, which is in Tampa Bay. Conor Geekie or Cam Atkinson figure to replace Hagel in the lineup Wednesday.