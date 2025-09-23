Halverson will tend the twine on the road in preseason action against Nashville on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Halverson is expected to get the first two periods before 2025 seventh-round pick Caleb Heil takes the third. It would take an extremely strong preseason performance for Halverson to put himself into the mix for a spot on the Opening Night roster, as Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson are cemented as the netminding duo.