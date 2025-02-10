Halverson was returned to AHL Syracuse on Monday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Halverson has been the backup goalie behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in the last four games. If Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains unavailable after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Halverson could rejoin the Lightning. The 28-year-old Halverson has a 12-7-7 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 26 AHL appearances this season.