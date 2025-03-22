Halverson will start on the road against Utah on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Jonas Johansson isn't an option because he's back in Tampa Bay due to a family matter. Halverson has a 2.32 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 34 appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. Although Halverson made an NHL relief appearance during the 2017-18 campaign, this will be the 28-year-old's first career start at the top level. Utah ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.83.