Halverson made 19 saves in a 6-4 loss to Utah on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

It was his first NHL start, and the loss wasn't on him. As Bolts' coach Jon Cooper said in the post-game scrum, Halverson's teammates simply didn't play well enough in front of their netminder, especially against a gritty team that was hungry to claw its way to a wild card spot. Halverson will be with the Bolts under Jonas Johansson (personal) returns to the squad. He may not get another start, but at least he lived out his dream. Halverson had made one appearance in relief several seasons ago, but he'd never seen his name in the starting lineup until Saturday.