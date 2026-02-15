Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Fourth shutout of AHL season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halverson posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Halverson is up to four shutouts in 26 appearances this season, one shy of his shutout total from 43 games in the 2024-25 regular season. He's added a 16-6-3 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Halverson remains an effective option for organizational depth, but he won't see much action with the Lightning as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson stay healthy.
