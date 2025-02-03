Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday after signing a two-year contract with Tampa Bay, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Halverson has a 12-7-7 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 26 AHL appearances this season. If Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains unavailable, Halverson could be the backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa.