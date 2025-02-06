Halverson was put on waivers Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Halverson was signed to a two-year contract by the Lightning on Monday. Halverson will likely be returned to AHL Syracuse, should he pass through waivers, but he could still back up Vasilevskiy on Thursday as Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains out of action through the 4 Nations Face-Off break.