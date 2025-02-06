Halverson was put on waivers Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Halverson was signed to a two-year contract by the Lightning on Monday. Halverson will likely be returned to AHL Syracuse, should he pass through waivers, but he could still back up Vasilevskiy on Thursday as Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains out of action through the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Inks two-year contract•
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Attempting NHL comeback•
-
Brandon Halverson: Cut loose by New York•
-
Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Getting another chance at AHL level•
-
Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Sent back to AHL•
-
Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Yields one goal during NHL debut•