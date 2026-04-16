Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Reassigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halverson was sent to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Halverson was the starting goaltender Wednesday in the Lightning's season finale, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers. Halverson spent most of the 2025-26 campaign at AHL Syracuse, posting a 2.39 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 42 regular-season games.
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